UNC beats Wake Forest 93-83 on Senior Night for 3rd consecutive win

Senior night at UNC. Brandon Robinson one of 6 Tar Heels saying goodbye pic.twitter.com/m1Z82tnfBQ — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 3, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina continued its positive momentum toward the ACC Tournament beating Wake Forest 93-83. The win didn't improve their place in the standings just yet.The Tar Heels sit in 15th place, but that could change with a Miami loss to Virginia on Wednesday night.UNC outscored the Demon Deacons in the paint 34-22 thanks to Garrison Brooks. The junior had 25 points making 9 of 12 field goals attempted. Brooks also grabbed 7 rebounds.Playing in what is likely his last game in Chapel Hill, Cole Anthony finished with 28 points including six clutch free throws in the closing minutes. Senior Brandon Robinson added 17 including 5 3's.The Tar Heels got off to a fast start. Leaky Black forced a turnover at midcourt that Justin Pierce would eventually turn into points and a 12-2 lead just four minutes into the game. The Deacons chipped away thanks to 10 first half points from senior Brandon Childress. UNC lead 35-34 at the half.Carolina seniors triumph in their final home game. Caleb Ellis, Robbie O'Han, Robinson, Shea Rush and graduate students Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce played for the last time at the Dean Smith Center. The six players were celebrated with pregame celebration.