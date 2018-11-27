UNC Board of Governors meeting today may discuss Mack Brown's hiring

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Is Mack back? That's the question running through the minds of UNC fans.
Multiple sources, including ESPN, are reporting that the university is ready to name Mack Brown as the new head coach.
Brown has agreed to terms to become the next head coach at North Carolina, a source told ESPN on Monday night, pending approval by the university's board.
Tuesday morning, UNC's Board of Governors is expected to hold an emergency phone meeting. There is no word if the meeting will pertain to the hire; however, sources said it should be discussed.
The meeting will be held at 8 a.m.
ABC11 is working to see if a media Q&A will be held after the meeting.
News of Brown's return came just 24 hours after the university fired head coach Larry Fedora after the loss to State in overtime 34-28.
Brown, 67, was first hired as UNC's football coach in 1988. He had winning seasons in eight consecutive years, culminating in back-to-back top 10 rankings in the 1996 and 1997 seasons.
Brown then left UNC to be the head coach at Texas. He coached UT for 16 seasons, amassing a 158-48 record and winning a national title in 2005.
Since retiring from football in 2013, Brown has been an analyst for ESPN.