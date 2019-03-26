Sports

UNC CB Cotman retiring due to migraines

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina has announced rising junior C.J. Cotman will medically retire due to recurrent migraines. Cotman will continue to assist the program as he pursues his degree.

Cotman appeared in eight games through his first two seasons at defensive back and on special teams. His decision means the Tar Heels will be thin at cornerback during spring drills.

Last week, rising senior K.J. Sails announced on Twitter that he was leaving the program to pursue "other opportunities." Sails had started 11 games in 2017 but played four games last year before being lost to injury.

That leaves the Tar Heels with five scholarship cornerbacks working through spring drills. New coach Mack Brown said Tuesday: "We'll just have to work through it and see what we've got."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnorth carolina tar heelscollege footballcj cotmanmigraines
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Motel says woman paid for room used by escaped Nash County inmates
Lynn Keel makes first court appearance on charges he killed his wife
Teacher accused of neglecting, killing Yorkie to appear in court
County in New York declaring state of emergency over measles outbreak
Drama in courtroom for first day Wake County triple murder trial
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Show More
North Carolina gas prices are only going to rise, AAA says
Woman wins $150K in child support 50 years after divorce
Mass sickness at NC elementary school blamed on sympathy vomiting
Pollen to ramp up starting Wednesday
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
More TOP STORIES News