UNC coach Roy Williams weighs in on 'The Snub'

EMBED >More News Videos Roy Williams was asked about the incident where a referee snubbed Joel Berry during the loss to Florida State.

A great deal of Internet tube-space was spent Thursday sharing opinions about Ted Valentine's near ritualistic shunning of Joel Berry on Wednesday night.I even got in on the fun UNC released a statement Thursday saying it regularly discusses officiating issues with the league, but wouldn't go into any specifics about Wednesday's hubbub.On Friday, Roy Williams held his weekly press conference. After talking a great deal about his team's relative lack of effort in recent outings, Roy was asked about the Berry/Valentine incident. Here's what he had to say: