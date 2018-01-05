SPORTS

UNC coach Roy Williams weighs in on 'The Snub'

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
A great deal of Internet tube-space was spent Thursday sharing opinions about Ted Valentine's near ritualistic shunning of Joel Berry on Wednesday night.

I even got in on the fun.

UNC released a statement Thursday saying it regularly discusses officiating issues with the league, but wouldn't go into any specifics about Wednesday's hubbub.

On Friday, Roy Williams held his weekly press conference. After talking a great deal about his team's relative lack of effort in recent outings, Roy was asked about the Berry/Valentine incident. Here's what he had to say:

Roy Williams was asked about the incident where a referee snubbed Joel Berry during the loss to Florida State.

