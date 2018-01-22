UNC coach star Sylvia Hatchell honored for 1,000th win

Today before the Carolina/Duke women’s basketball game @uncwbb honored Sylvia Hatchell. She won her 1,000th career game last month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Uf0p9J2znp — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 21, 2018

A cool moment to witness. @DukeWBB Coach P donating $1000 to the N.C. cancer hospital in honor of @uncwbb Coach Hatchell’s 1000th win. #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/axEyTC3qqN — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 21, 2018

On Sunday, prior to the UNC/Duke women's basketball game, Sylvia Hatchell was honored for winning her 1,000th game.Hatchell won her 1000th game on December 19, 2017, against Grambling in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.She is just one of five women's college basketball coaches to reach this milestone.She was honored with a jersey, custom pair of Jordans, a ball, and a banner hanging in Carmichael Arena.The Duke women's basketball coach donated $1,000 to the NC Cancer hospital in honor of Hatchell's 1000th win.