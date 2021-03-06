'COVID-19 doesn't take a break for celebrations:' No large crowds allowed on Franklin Street if UNC sweeps Duke, officials say

Town officials said a celebration on Franklin Street will not be allowed, if the men's basketball team defeats Duke.
"Governor Roy Cooper's COVID-19 crowd limits prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus," said Emergency Management Coordinator Kelly Drayton. "In fact, the Governor's decision to stick to 50 people outdoors while loosening other restrictions should be a clear message about its importance. We must adhere to these public health guidelines to continue this important battle we've all been in for nearly a year."
Just one month ago, the Tar Heels beat Duke and UNC fans flooded Franklin Street in celebration and defied COVID-19 precautions. University leaders condemned the actions and said consequences would be pursued.
Ahead of Saturday's rematch, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz reiterated the town's message.
Tar Heels, please watch tonight’s game safely and avoid large indoor or outdoor gatherings. COVID-19 doesn’t take a break for celebrations, so that means not rushing Franklin Street if we win. Go Heels!— Kevin Guskiewicz (@KevinGuskiewicz) March 6, 2021
The Duke Blue Devils will face the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill at 6 p.m.
BOTTOM LINE: Duke seeks revenge on North Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when Duke made only four foul shots on seven attempts while the Tar Heels went 13 for 22 en route to the 91-87 victory.
SQUAD LEADERS: Matthew Hurt is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Devils. DJ Steward is also a key contributor, putting up 12.9 points per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 45.9 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 71 percent of his foul shots this season.
THREAT FROM DEEP: Duke's Steward has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 22 over his last three games.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Heels. North Carolina has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Duke has assists on 63 of 90 field goals (70 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game and 18.4 per game over their last five games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.