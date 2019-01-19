UNC, DUKE, NCSU 2019 football schedules released

The anticipated 2019 football schedules for UNC, NC State, and Duke have all been released, and they're expected to put each team's skills to the test.
UNC Tar Heels
UNC football, headed by returning coach Mack Brown, kicks off its season against South Carolina in the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 31.
Brown broke down the team's schedule in a video posted to Twitter:
What's amazing for UNC fans is the fact that the Tar Heels will be playing Appalachian State for the first time since 1940. That game is slated for Sept. 31.
UNC currently holds the upper hand against Appalachian State, having won the only game the two teams have ever played against each other 56-6.
UNC's schedule also consists of teams including Georgia Tech, Duke, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest.
Duke Blue Devils
Duke opens its 2019 campaign in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 31 in Atlanta, Ga.
Despite the fact that this may very well be a tough game for Duke, they should have plenty of opportunities over the course of their season to pull out some wins.
The Blue Devils will face opponents such as Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Virginia.
An important game for Duke will undoubtedly be played on Oct. 26, when they face off against UNC. If Duke wins, they will retain the highly-sought-after Victory Bell that is kept by whichever of the two rivals won the last game against one another.
Duke currently holds the bell, but Brown and his team may give them a run for their money this fall.
As for the all-time series between the teams, North Carolina claims an all-time lead of 59-38-4, while Duke claims North Carolina leads 58-39-4. (The dispute in wins centers around a game in 1889 where both teams stayed home because they believed they were the home team. Both schools claim the game as a forfeit for the other.)
So who will win the bell this fall? We'll just have to wait and see.
NC State Wolfpack
NC State has also finalized its 2019 schedule.
The Pack is set to kick off the season on Aug. 31 against East Carolina at home.
State's schedule includes games against notable opponents like Ball State, Western Carolina, Clemson, Louisville, and, to finish off the regular season, UNC.
Additionally, several teams on State's schedule will feature first-year coaches.
West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Louisville each have brand new coaches, and they will all face off against the Pack this fall.