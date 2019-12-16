UNC falls out of Top 25 for first time since 2014

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- These are hard times for North Carolina basketball.Sunday was supposed to be a celebration of the heritage of Tar Heel basketball, instead was just the latest humbling for a team that currently looks lost at sea.Falling 68-64 to Wofford, their second home defeat to the Terriers in 3 years, dropped UNC out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since February of 2014. It ended a streak of 106 straight weeks in the poll.That of course is the least of Roy Williams' concerns. He's got a team that is not only hobbled by injury, but hampered by an acute inability to score.Since coming back to Carolina, Roy's team's have averaged 80+ points per game in 11 out of 16 seasons, with a high of 90 ppg during the 2008-09 championship season and a low of 75 ppg for the 2009-10 NIT season.This year's group has yet to score 80 in a single game and is averaging 68. As a team, they shoot under 40 percent from the field (29 percent from 3 and 63 percent from the line). It's unfathomable.With Cole Anthony now shelved with a mystery knee condition and next best PG Leaky Black game to game with a sore ankle, it's hard to see things improving any time soon.Especially with Gonzaga looming Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Zags are up to #2 in the latest poll. The schedule has been unforgiving, but this roster has also been under-performing. Roy Williams is going to need some serious therapy sessions at the craps table these next few days.