UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs

Nahhh not at my school. Gotta be gone — Nate Britt (@brittnate0) March 9, 2018

UNC field hockey recruit Charlotte DeVries will likely not be joining the Tar Heels program next year after all after she recently used racial slurs in a social-media livestream.Former UNC basketball player Nate Britt was among those who condemned the video.DeVries - from Conestoga HS in Pennsylvania - is one of the top midfielders in the country and a member of the Junior National team.As DeVries is an unsigned recruit, UNC cannot say much, but they gave this statement to ABC11:"This video does not include a UNC student. We condemn the use of racial slurs in any setting."When asked, UNC said they could not comment on DeVries' future status with the UNC field hockey program.