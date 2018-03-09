SPORTS

UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs

UNC field hockey recruit Charlotte DeVries was caught saying the N-word on social media.

UNC field hockey recruit Charlotte DeVries will likely not be joining the Tar Heels program next year after all after she recently used racial slurs in a social-media livestream.


Former UNC basketball player Nate Britt was among those who condemned the video.



DeVries - from Conestoga HS in Pennsylvania - is one of the top midfielders in the country and a member of the Junior National team.

As DeVries is an unsigned recruit, UNC cannot say much, but they gave this statement to ABC11:

"This video does not include a UNC student. We condemn the use of racial slurs in any setting."

When asked, UNC said they could not comment on DeVries' future status with the UNC field hockey program.
