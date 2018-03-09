UNC field hockey recruit caught using racial slurs

Former UNC basketball player Nate Britt was among those who condemned the video.
Nahhh not at my school. Gotta be gone— Nate Britt (@brittnate0) March 9, 2018
DeVries - from Conestoga HS in Pennsylvania - is one of the top midfielders in the country and a member of the Junior National team.
As DeVries is an unsigned recruit, UNC cannot say much, but they gave this statement to ABC11:
"This video does not include a UNC student. We condemn the use of racial slurs in any setting."
When asked, UNC said they could not comment on DeVries' future status with the UNC field hockey program.