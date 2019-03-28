UNC freshman star Nassir Little listed as questionable for Sweet Sixteen game

Nassir Little is not at the arena today. Is questionable for tomorrow night with the flu. Roy Williams says “if he’s like he is today, there’s no way he can play” pic.twitter.com/6KEcPcwO2n — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 28, 2019

Very odd entrance into an empty KC arena for the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/5uZKytdIJg — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 28, 2019

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WTVD) -- Freshman star Nassir Little may not play in North Carolina's Sweet Sixteen game against Auburn on Friday.Head coach Roy Williams said the young wing player is listed as questionable to play because he has flu-like symptoms."If he's like he is today, there is no way he can play," Williams said.Little came to North Carolina as the team's top-rated recruit. In fact, he was the highest-touted recruit to play at UNC since Harrison Barnes in 2010.Little struggled at the beginning of the season, but he has made significant strides and is now the first man off the bench.In the NCAA tournament, Little is averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. He's shooting over 70 percent from the field, and he is perfect from behind the arc (1-1) and the free throw line (4-4).