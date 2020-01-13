UNC guard Brandon Robinson involved in two-car crash; other driver charged with DWI

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina senior guard Brandon Robinson was involved in a two-car-crash in Carrboro on Saturday evening.
The crash happened about midnight, the university said. The driver of the other vehicle was charged with driving while impaired.
It's unknown whether Robinson will be cleared to practice this week or play in the Tar Heels' next game Saturday at Pittsburgh.
Earlier Saturday, Robinson scored a career-best 27 points in a 79-76 overtime loss to Clemson that ended UNC's mastery of the Tigers at home.
The Tar Heels had never lost to Clemson in 59 previous encounters, a streak that spanned 95 years and four different UNC home courts.
"After the game, I was devastated," Robinson told ABC11's Mark Armstrong. I had my head down in my locker and Christian (Keeling) was the first person to come up and say something to me. He said pick your head up, you have to keep believing that we can turn this thing around. I think that is the main thing of believing that we can do something."
Robinson's playing status is up in the air. More importantly, he escaped serious injury in the crash, the school said in a statement.
The senior from Douglasville, Georgia, is averaging a career-best 12.1 points per game this season.
