SPORTS

UNC, N.C. State, ECU set to host NCAA baseball regionals

EMBED </>More Videos

Campbell, Duke, ECU, State, and UNC are all playing in the NCAA regionals. (WTVD)

By
The state of North Carolina will have a big impact on the College World Series. UNC, N.C. State and ECU will all host regionals starting Friday night.

The Tar Heels are a national seed, meaning they will host two consecutive weekends if the Heels advance. Last year, UNC was in the same situation and was bounced by Davidson. North Carolina opens with N.C. A&T at 7 p.m. It's a rematch of a game won by UNC back in March 1-0.


N.C. State stays home and will open with Army at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wolfpack is a regional host for the second time in the last three years.



Duke and Campbell should carpool to Athens, Georgia. Both the Blue Devils and Camels are headed to that regional. The Blue Devils earning a No. 2 seed. Campbell, who swept the Big South regular season and conference tournament for the first time in school history, will open with host Georgia. Duke gets Troy.



East Carolina is hosting for only the second time in school history.

ECU beat UCONN for the AAC conference title earning an automatic bid.

The Pirates square off with UNC-Wilmington to open their "road to Omaha."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballNCAA
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News