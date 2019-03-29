Sports

UNC prepares for Sweet Sixteen game against Auburn

UNC prepares for Auburn in Sweet Sixteen.

By
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- It's game day in Kansas City and UNC is getting ready to face off against Auburn in the Sweet Sixteen.



We're still waiting to hear if freshman Nassir Little will play for UNC. He didn't practice yesterday, as it was reported he has been having flu-like symptoms. What we do know for sure is this should be a fun game to watch.

North Carolina is third in the country in scoring and they will undoubtedly play as fast as possible. Auburn on the other hand is a 3-point shooting machine-- especially in transition.

The Tigers have made 116 more 3's than the Heels.

Carolina still holds a huge edge in terms of rebounding. The Heels doubled up their opponents last weekend in Columbus. Auburn, one of the shortest teams in the SEC, ranks 333 in defensive rebounds according to Kenpom.

Lastly, the coaching disparity in terms of experience is vast.

Roy Williams has been in the Sweet Sixteen 20 times now. Bruce Pearl, on the other hand, is in the Sweet Sixteen for just the 5th time. He's 1-3 in his previous four tries.

