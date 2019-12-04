UNC Tar Heels

UNC QB Sam Howell named ACC Rookie of the Year

UNC freshman quarterback Sam Howell looked poised in leading the comeback against the Gamecocks. (Nell Redmond)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There likely wouldn't be a post season for UNC without the exceptional play of freshman Sam Howell.

The rising star is the ACC Rookie Of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Howell is the first player at North Carolina to win ROY since Dre' Bly in 1996.

He's also the first Tar Heel to win the league's Offensive Rookie award since the trophies' inception 12 years ago.

Howell completed more than 60 percent of his passes (234/388) amassing 3,347 yards and 35 touchdowns while starting every game during the regular season. All of those numbers are school records for a freshman at UNC. The 35 TDs are a Football Bowl Subdivision record for a freshman.

At 6-6, North Carolina is headed for a bowl game.

Details will be announced on Sunday.
