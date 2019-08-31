UNC rallies past S. Carolina for win in Brown's return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina heralded a new-old era by winning its season opener in Mack Brown's second stint as head coach.The Tar Heels trailed most of the game until taking the lead in the fourth quarter and holding on late for a 24-20 win in Charlotte.The Gamecocks looked poised to retake the lead late but threw an interception deep in UNC territory. They had one last shot late after UNC couldn't quite run the clock out but a sack/fumble ended things for good.Freshman quarterback Sam Howell lived up to his billing, looking poised in leading UNC to the comeback win.