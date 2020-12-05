college football

Carter's 3 TDs help carry N. Carolina past W. Carolina 49-9

North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) runs the ball while Western Carolina linebacker Ty Harris (37) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game (Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Michael Carter ran for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes as North Carolina beat Western Carolina 49-9 in its home finale.

Howell completed 20 of 23 first-half passes as the Tar Heels rang up a 42-3 lead by halftime.

It was a strong bounce-back performance following a loss a week earlier to undefeated Notre Dame. Western Carolina wrapped up an abbreviated fall schedule with an 0-3 record, though it scored first-quarter points for the first time this season.
