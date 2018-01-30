SPORTS

UNC suspends freshman guard Jalek Felton from school, revokes activity rights

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tar Heel freshman was suspended by the university and cannot play ball or attend classes.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, the University of North Carolina suspended freshman guard Jalek Felton from the school, including his eligibility to participate in any university activities.

Because of federal privacy laws, UNC officials cannot comment on why Felton was suspended.

"Jalek Felton is an extraordinary young man and an exemplary student athlete at UNC," his attorney, Kerry Sutton, said Tuesday in a statement. "The support he's getting from UNC fans and friends today means the world to him. We will get him back in class and back on the court where he belongs as soon as we can."

Felton, a West Columbia, South Carolina native, has played in all 22 games this season.

UNC head coach Roy Williams talks with guard Jalek Felton (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.



He is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game.

3007182

UNC announced the player's suspension hours before the team was set to play Clemson on Tuesday night.



The Tar Heels went on to lose to Clemson, 82-78, for their third consecutive loss.

MORE BASKETBALL: NC State's Kevin Keatts conquers the Triangle
EMBED More News Videos

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballuncchapel hill newssportsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News