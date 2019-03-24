COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVD) -- The UNC men's basketball team beat out the Washington Huskies Sunday afternoon 81-59, earning them a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.
This is UNC's fourth Sweet Sixteen birth in the NCAA Tournament over the last seven years.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The Heels are set to play Auburn this Friday, but game times have not yet been released.
RELATED: NCAA Tournament: Zion Williamson to face huge test against UCF's 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall
UNC tops Washington 81-59, advances to Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News