UNC tops Washington 81-59, advances to Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVD) -- The UNC men's basketball team beat out the Washington Huskies Sunday afternoon 81-59, earning them a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

This is UNC's fourth Sweet Sixteen birth in the NCAA Tournament over the last seven years.

The Heels are set to play Auburn this Friday, but game times have not yet been released.

