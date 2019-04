UNC women's basketball head coach Sylvia Hatchell resigns amidst review of program

University of North Carolina Head Women’s Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell has resigned, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced Thursday evening. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TrMN6iOAz0 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 19, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sylvia Hatchell, the head coach for the UNC women's basketball team, has resigned, according to a statement released by the school's athletic director Bubba Cunningham.Her resignation follows a review of the program amid player concerns. Hatchell had been coaching at Carolina for 33 years.Cunningham also said in the statement that the school will now begin searching for a new head coach for the program.School spokesman Steve Kirschner said April 1 in a statement that the review was "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others." He did not specify what those issues were.The entire women's basketball coaching staff was suspended while the review took place, UNC-Chapel Hill said."The University of North Carolina is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they have the best experience possible in and outside of competition. Due to issues raised by student-athletes and others, the University has initiated a review of our women's basketball program," the university said in a statement.