UNC women's basketball head coach Sylvia Hatchell resigns amidst review of program

Her resignation follows a review of the program amid player concerns.
University of North Carolina Head Women’s Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell has resigned, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced Thursday evening. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TrMN6iOAz0— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 19, 2019
Hatchell had been coaching at Carolina for 33 years.
Cunningham also said in the statement that the school will now begin searching for a new head coach for the program.
School spokesman Steve Kirschner said April 1 in a statement that the review was "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others." He did not specify what those issues were.
The entire women's basketball coaching staff was suspended while the review took place, UNC-Chapel Hill said.
"The University of North Carolina is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they have the best experience possible in and outside of competition. Due to issues raised by student-athletes and others, the University has initiated a review of our women's basketball program," the university said in a statement.
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.