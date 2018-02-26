UNC's Berry discusses getting engaged

What is it about finding love in Chapel Hill? UNC senior point guard Joel Berry II joined an illustrious list of early engagements at UNC (Ryan Switzer, Marcus Paige, Justin Jackson).Berry got engaged during the weekend to former UNC cheerleader Kelsey Porter.Berry announced the news in a social media post this weekend.On Monday, he told reporters he brought her into the gym because he wanted to "do it somewhere where it was least expected."He pretended to look for something he left behind and then pulled her to the middle of the court where he popped the question.Berry said teammate and fellow senior Theo Pinson would be his best man.