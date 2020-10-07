UNC's Brown makes shift to influential voice beyond the field

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- For years, Mack Brown found himself trapped in the merciless hamster wheel of coaching big-time college football."It's just the next week, and you've got to win every game and that's who you are and your identity becomes how many games you win and it's not healthy," Brown said. "It's hard, and therefore you're not very happy."After being fired at Texas, Brown had a chance to step back. A broadcasting stint at ESPN gave him a more rounded view of the game and life in general. By the time UNC came calling again, he was ready."That's why I said when I came back here, I will be a better coach now than I've ever been," Brown said. "Hopefully, that probably means I would be a better person now than I've ever been because I see things differently."All of this personal reevaluation would come to a head in 2020 as the country caught fire with both theand"Sally and I sat down and had a really hard conversation and the conversation came back to -- 'What's your job, man?' We need to win games, we need to make money for the university, we need to represent the university right, but my job? What I really missed the most was mentoring young people, and no better time to do it than this awful time in our country's life," Brown recalled.He felt called more than ever to be a voice, something he previously would have been very reticent about."I want to help," he said. "I want to use this platform to help and at one point in my career I would have wanted equality, but I'm not sure I would have spoken up."The entire UNC football team is now registered to vote. The Tar Heels have also asked to have a polling station on campus. It's a change from how Brown had previously viewed his role.On the advice of legendary Texas coach Darrell Royal, he stayed out of any political matters. Brown said he was once so purposefully apolitical that when Bill Clinton visited North Carolina's campus back in the '90s, he had to ask his wife, Sally, whether Clinton was a Republican or a Democrat.Now, he said he feels it's his role to stay informed and give his players information, but not recommendations, if they're inclined to exercise their rights."I've stayed so far out of politics that I thought it's not my place," Brown said. "What it is -- it's my place to help young people understand the opportunities that they have if they want to vote."Athletes are now much more motivated to have their voices heard and that extends to the coaches as well. Brown said he is no longer going to be on the sidelines himself."I am going to vote. I haven't very often in the past, but I am because I think it's important for all of us to vote," Brown said. "And it's hard to gripe about anything in your country if you didn't vote."