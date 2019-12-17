UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC point guard Cole Anthony will miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.The Tar Heels play at Gonzaga Wednesday and face UCLA in Las Vegas on Saturday.Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen.He missed Sunday's loss to Wofford as treatment options were being evaluated for his injury. The Tar Heels are unranked for the first time since February 2014."Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play," says UNC head coach Roy Williams. "No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better."