college basketball

UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC point guard Cole Anthony will miss the next four to six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Tar Heels play at Gonzaga Wednesday and face UCLA in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen.

He missed Sunday's loss to Wofford as treatment options were being evaluated for his injury. The Tar Heels are unranked for the first time since February 2014.

UNC falls out of Top 25 for first time since 2014
"Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play," says UNC head coach Roy Williams. "No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillcollege basketballuncunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNC falls out of Top 25 for first time since 2014
Tar Heels drop third-straight game against Wofford at Carmichael Arena, 68-64
Former N.C. State coach Gottfried disputes NCAA allegations
NC State 'strenuously disputes' NCAA allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
VIDEO: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in NYC
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 116 years ago
Durham police search for credit card theft suspect
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
Show More
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Every year, Rocky Mount toy drive helps more children
Post office worker wins $500K lottery jackpot
Citizens catch Amber Alert suspect at gas station
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
More TOP STORIES News