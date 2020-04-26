UNC defensive end Jason Strowbridge drafted by Miami Dolphins in 5th round

UNC defensive end and Florida native Jason Strowbridge was drafted with the 154th pick in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins.Strowbridge is the fifth Tar Heel to be selected by the Dolphins."Ever since I was a little boy, I dreamed of playing in the NFL," Strowbridge said. "I've gone through a lot of highs and lows on my journey, but it's all been worth it to get to this point. I'm now in position to play the game I love professionally and have an opportunity to take care of my family, which is really important to me. I can't thank the Miami Dolphins franchise enough for selecting me. I'm going to give you everything I have and will work to fulfill the potential you see in me. I also want to thank all of the people who have supported me throughout my career including my family, all of my coaches and really anyone who has been there for me. I want to give a special nod to my coaches and teammates at UNC. I had a great experience and I'll be proud to represent Carolina in the NFL."Strowbridge compiled 127 tackles, 22 TFL and 11.5 sacks over a 44-game career with the Tar Heels. He earned third team All-ACC honors in 2019 and in 2018, was an honorable mention all-league pick after registering a career best 5.5 sacks and 7.5 TFL."When we first got to Carolina, we had heard about Jason and his talents, but what really impressed me was the way he carried himself," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "He was very conscientious about his work and approached everything with a professional mentality. Jason was also very unselfish. We were playing him inside and he could have easily pouted or been worried about showing the NFL what he could do on the outside, but he was a true team player and did what we needed him to to help our defense be as good as it could possibly be. We're so excited for Jason and wish him well as he transitions into the next phase of his career. He's been a great representative of our program and will continue to be while playing in the NFL."