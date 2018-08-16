UNC's Roy Williams lands big-time recruit

After some years of relative recruiting struggle, Roy Williams is officially back in the five-star business.Nassir Little and Coby White got it building with this year's class and now the Class of 2019 has its first big-time brick.Right at the stroke of 5 p.m. on Thursday, five-star big man Armando Bacot released a slickly produced Twitter video announcing he was headed to Chapel Hill to play for the Tar Heels.As a Virginia native, Bacot is about 6'10 and 240 pounds. He transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to play ball this year.Bacot is ranked among the top 25 to 30 players in his class and played alongside Coby White for Team USA's U18 team this summer in Canada as they won the FIBA Americas title.He chose UNC over four other finalists: Duke, Oklahoma State, VCU and Georgia.