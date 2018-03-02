Update: Missing UNC national title sign found

The newest sign near PNC arena celebrating the UNC-Chapel Hill's 2017 NCAA championship that recently went missing has now been found.The green sign with white letters was found Thursday in the weeds beside the North Harrison Avenue ramp onto eastbound I-40, less than 100 yards from where the N.C. Department of Transportation had erected it.In addition to being removed from its wooden posts, the sign had "some spray paint damage," said NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott.NCDOT has not decided yet what to do with the sign, Abbott said.The sign was one of eight that NCDOT put up around the state to mark the 2017 national championship for the Tar Heels.The state Board of Transportation approved a request for the signs from UNC, which chose the locations and paid $2,000 a piece for them.