SPORTS

Update: Missing UNC national title sign found

(News and Observer)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The newest sign near PNC arena celebrating the UNC-Chapel Hill's 2017 NCAA championship that recently went missing has now been found.

The green sign with white letters was found Thursday in the weeds beside the North Harrison Avenue ramp onto eastbound I-40, less than 100 yards from where the N.C. Department of Transportation had erected it.

In addition to being removed from its wooden posts, the sign had "some spray paint damage," said NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott.

NCDOT has not decided yet what to do with the sign, Abbott said.

The sign was one of eight that NCDOT put up around the state to mark the 2017 national championship for the Tar Heels.

The state Board of Transportation approved a request for the signs from UNC, which chose the locations and paid $2,000 a piece for them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballnational championshipRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News