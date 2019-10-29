US-70 Business loop onto I-40 West in Garner closing

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The loop from eastbound U.S. Business 70 onto Interstate 40 West in Garner will permanently close on Sunday night.A signed detour will reroute traffic starting at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3. A detour will direct drivers to take the exit for Greenfield Parkway, turn left and take US Business 70 West to reach I-40 West.The loop is near White Oak Crossing.The NC DOT hopes to have the new traffic pattern completed by January of 2020. The new route will provide a stop signal for a left turn from US 70 Business east onto the ramp for I-40 West.