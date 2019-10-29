US-70 Business loop onto I-40 West in Garner closing

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The loop from eastbound U.S. Business 70 onto Interstate 40 West in Garner will permanently close on Sunday night.
A signed detour will reroute traffic starting at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3. A detour will direct drivers to take the exit for Greenfield Parkway, turn left and take US Business 70 West to reach I-40 West.
The loop is near White Oak Crossing.
The NC DOT hopes to have the new traffic pattern completed by January of 2020. The new route will provide a stop signal for a left turn from US 70 Business east onto the ramp for I-40 West.
