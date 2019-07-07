Sports

USA women's soccer: US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup

By Anne M. Peterson
LYON, France -- The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Rapinoe, the pink-haired U.S. captain who grabbed world-wide attention on and off the field, scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

Two days past her 34th birthday, Rapinoe slotted the ball past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for her 50th international goal, her sixth of the tournament to win the Golden Ball as scoring leader. She struck a familiar victorious pose with arms outstretched,

Lavelle added a goal on an 18-foot left-footed shot in the 69th.
