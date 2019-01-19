SPORTS

US pairs figure skating champion John Coughlin commits suicide at 33

Caydee Denney and John Coughlin skate during the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday, 9, 2014 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri --
John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her "wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. ... I have no words." There were no further details from her.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Kansas City Police Department said in an email Saturday that officers responded to a call of a suicide at a house in the Country Lanes Estates neighborhood in Kansas City just before 5 p.m. Friday and found Coughlin's body. Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.

Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Today first reported the death.

USFS said it was "stunned' by the news and extended "heartfelt and deepest sympathies" to the family. The organization said it would have no further comment "until a later time."

The International Skating Union also said it was "shocked" and offered "kindest thoughts" in this "time of sorrow." Coughlin was chair of the ISU athletes commission and a member of a technical committee."

Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners. He teamed with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and with Caydee Denney the next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfigure skatingsuicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Williamson and Barrett deliver for short-handed Duke
RJ Barrett leads No. 1 Duke past No. 4 Virginia 72-70
Duke has no timetable for return of injured PG Tre Jones
Johnson scores 22 to help No. 13 Tar Heels beat Miami 85-76
More Sports
Top Stories
President Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
Woman hospitalized, suspect still on scene after Johnston Co. shooting
17-year-old Hoke Co. student fatally shot while walking home from party
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
Eight-year-old scientist inspires students in Cary
21 horses and a dog found dead on southern Wake County property
UNC, DUKE, NCSU 2019 football schedules released
Show More
Motorola Razr to make a comeback as a smartphone
Johnson scores 22 to help No. 13 Tar Heels beat Miami 85-76
Body found in Neuse River, Lenoir County officials say
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
More News