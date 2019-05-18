Sports

USA Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge Tournament held at NCSU

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world this weekend.

The USA Wrestling World Team Trials Challenge Tournament is being held at NCSU

The event is being hosted inside Reynolds Coliseum as a part of the US determining process to see who will represent the states on various world championship teams.

Former Pack wrestlers are competing and head coach Pat Popolizio said it's an honor to have the event at NC State.
