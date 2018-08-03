SPORTS
espn

USC transfer Cary Angeline to sit first 3 games at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says USC transfer tight end Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.

Angeline redshirted in 2016, then left the Trojans roughly a month into last season.

During the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media days, Doeren said Angeline appeared in USC's first two games, then dressed for the third but didn't play. He had said NC State was seeking a waiver from the NCAA for Angeline to sit only two games.

Doeren said after Friday's opening practice that Angeline would have to sit three games, clearing him to make his Wolfpack debut against Marshall on Sept. 22.

The 6-foot-7 Angeline is a former four-star prospect out of Pennsylvania.
Related Topics:
sportsespncary angelinecollege footballnc state wolfpack
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Jeff Skinner leaves the Hurricanes
Hurricanes trade F Jeff Skinner to Sabres for prospect, draft picks
Former Hillside star RB transferring from Oregon to NCCU
Duke football begins practice
More Sports
Top Stories
Innocent driver killed in Durham crash identified as 24-year-old woman
Man charged after walking into Raleigh church wearing nothing but T-shirt
Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road
No 'definitive' motive in Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people
North Hills to host first-ever restaurant week
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
Girl, 12, possibly abducted from Virginia airport got into car with NY tags
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Show More
Jury says pork giant should pay $473.5M to neighbors of three NC hog farms
Section of Wake Forest Road still closed after water main break
Wake County deputies investigating after 2 people hit with shotgun pellets
Missions of Mercy offers free dental clinic in Fayetteville
Severe storms cause flash flooding across Triangle
More News