SPORTS

UVA holds off NC State with the help of Durham native

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Number three ranked Virginia survived a trip to Raleigh holding off N.C. State 66-65 in overtime.

Kyle Guy hit the go-ahead three, which was his only make of the game.

Both UVA big guys Jack Salt and Mamadi Diakite fouled out which gave the Pack an even greater advantage in OT.

But, there was no magic finish for N.C. State this time.

Junior Markell Johnson missed what likely would have been a game-tying free throw to force a second overtime.

That's when sophomore Jay Huff stepped up for the Cavaliers. The Durham Voyager Academy graduate scored Virginia's first four points in overtime as they grabbed crucial momentum.

A tough stretch continues for N.C. State who hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday before a trip to UNC next week.
