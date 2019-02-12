UVa recruit leads Holly Springs to the state playoffs

Not only is Virginia capable of picking off Triangle teams, the Cavaliers are snatching top recruits in the area as well.Holly Springs senior Kadin Shedrick will play college ball at UVa. ESPN has Shedrick listed as the fourth-best player in North Carolina for the class of 2019. Go figure, he likes playing defense. He also said he believes that Virginia is the best place for him to grow as a player."I feel like it's the best fit for me," Shedrick said. "That's why I chose them. I'm really excited to play for Virginia, Coach Bennett."At 6-foot-11, Shedrick towers over most of his peers. That wasn't always the case.Shedrick sprouted 10 inches since his freshman year. Once he committed to basketball, Division I coaches took notice.Only teams from mid-major conferences were interested in him until July, but that changed after a few summer camps.Holly Springs wrapped up a perfect 11-0 league record and is now focused on a state championship."We've got big hopes, big goals," Shedrick said. "I like where we're headed."With Shedrick leading the way, the team has a decent chance to cut down the nets.