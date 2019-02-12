SPORTS

UVa recruit leads Holly Springs to the state playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

UVa recruit Kadin Shedrick leads Holly Springs to the state playoffs.

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Not only is Virginia capable of picking off Triangle teams, the Cavaliers are snatching top recruits in the area as well.

Holly Springs senior Kadin Shedrick will play college ball at UVa. ESPN has Shedrick listed as the fourth-best player in North Carolina for the class of 2019. Go figure, he likes playing defense. He also said he believes that Virginia is the best place for him to grow as a player.

"I feel like it's the best fit for me," Shedrick said. "That's why I chose them. I'm really excited to play for Virginia, Coach Bennett."

At 6-foot-11, Shedrick towers over most of his peers. That wasn't always the case.

Shedrick sprouted 10 inches since his freshman year. Once he committed to basketball, Division I coaches took notice.

Only teams from mid-major conferences were interested in him until July, but that changed after a few summer camps.

Holly Springs wrapped up a perfect 11-0 league record and is now focused on a state championship.

"We've got big hopes, big goals," Shedrick said. "I like where we're headed."

With Shedrick leading the way, the team has a decent chance to cut down the nets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportswake county schoolsgood sportsHolly SpringsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Five offseason moves to improve every NFC South and NFC West team
No. 2 Duke overcomes 23-point deficit in second half to beat No. 16 Louisville
Power Rankings: Duke stuns Louisville with wild late comeback
No. 2 Duke rallies from 23 down, beats No. 16 Louisville
Power Rankings: Duke stuns Louisville with wild late comeback
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News