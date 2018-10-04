SPORTS

VIDEO: Surprise! Canes fan pops question at season opener

A pair of Hurricanes fans got engaged Thursday night at the team's season opener at PNC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Carolina Hurricanes fan got a different kind of ice when her boyfriend made a surprise wedding proposal Thursday night at the Canes' season opener at PNC Arena.

Bryan, and his girlfriend, Jordan, are Canes season-ticket holders who had their first date at one of the NHL team's games.

The two were playing the Diamonds Direct Game on Thursday night and at the conclusion, Bryan dropped to a knee and produced a ring.



Jordan said she was surprised, and Bryan admitted to being freaked out beforehand.

She said yes.
