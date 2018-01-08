SPORTS

Vikings gift tickets to 99-year-old fan for first playoff game

EMBED </>More Videos

Millie Wall has been a Minnesota Vikings fan since their founding in 1961. At age 99, she will attend her first playoff game. (Ashley Wall | Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo)

The Minnesota Vikings have given the ultimate early birthday present to a 99-year-old fan who has supported them since the beginning.

Millie Wall was invited to attend her first playoff game in a letter from the team for their January 14 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ashley Wall, Millie's granddaughter, posted a video of her grandmother reading the letter in disbelief.

"You gotta be kidding," Millie said after reading the letter.

According to Ashley, over 30 members of their family were present to share the special surprise with Millie. Ashley called the moment "a dream come true" for her grandma to attend her first playoff game.

This year's Super Bowl will be played in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are hoping to become the first team to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.
