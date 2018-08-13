SPORTS

Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!

EMBED </>More Videos

Football is back! Vote for your Game of the Week

Do you want ABC11 to feature your Friday night pigskin thriller? Time to vote!

VOTE BELOW


Voting ends Wednesday, August 15th at 11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfriday night footballfootballsports
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Thomas Davis says player's character should factor into suspensions
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State
Wake Forest High begins defense of state title in football
More Sports
Top Stories
3 charged in death of 16-year-old Wilson boy
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting
Pregnant NC mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Raleigh police ID victim, release photo of suspect car in fatal hit-and-run
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Raleigh man charged with taking 'upskirt' pictures at Trader Joe's
Show More
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Pilot crashed plane into own home after domestic violence incident
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
5 ex-North Carolina governors gather to oppose 2 amendments
More News