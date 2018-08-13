Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3948958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Football is back! Vote for your Game of the Week
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Monday, August 13, 2018 06:14PM
Do you want ABC11 to feature your Friday night pigskin thriller? Time to vote!
VOTE BELOW
Voting ends Wednesday, August 15th at 11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
friday night football
football
sports
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Thomas Davis says player's character should factor into suspensions
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State
Wake Forest High begins defense of state title in football
More Sports
Top Stories
3 charged in death of 16-year-old Wilson boy
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting
Pregnant NC mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Raleigh police ID victim, release photo of suspect car in fatal hit-and-run
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Raleigh man charged with taking 'upskirt' pictures at Trader Joe's
Show More
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Pilot crashed plane into own home after domestic violence incident
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
5 ex-North Carolina governors gather to oppose 2 amendments
More News