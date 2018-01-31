Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold

Coming up tonight on @ABC11_WTVD meet Bryan Henry. One of the athletes heading to the @SpecialOlympics USA Games. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/a6vn3pQflY — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 31, 2018

Bryan Henry, a 25-year-old swimmer, is getting ready to participate in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.Henry is one of 61 athletes who will represent Team North Carolina.Henry, who is autistic, began swimming as an outlet for his energy; now, he has won several gold medals.All of the athletes are being asked to raise $2,018 to offset the cost of their USA Games attendance.If you want to help Henry, you canWatch the video for the full story.