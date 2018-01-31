Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --Bryan Henry, a 25-year-old swimmer, is getting ready to participate in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.
Henry is one of 61 athletes who will represent Team North Carolina.
Coming up tonight on @ABC11_WTVD meet Bryan Henry. One of the athletes heading to the @SpecialOlympics USA Games. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/a6vn3pQflY— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 31, 2018
Henry, who is autistic, began swimming as an outlet for his energy; now, he has won several gold medals.
All of the athletes are being asked to raise $2,018 to offset the cost of their USA Games attendance.
If you want to help Henry, you can click the donation link.
