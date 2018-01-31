SPORTS

Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold

Bryan Henry is a Triangle swimmer who is getting ready for the Special Olympics.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Bryan Henry, a 25-year-old swimmer, is getting ready to participate in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

Henry is one of 61 athletes who will represent Team North Carolina.



Henry, who is autistic, began swimming as an outlet for his energy; now, he has won several gold medals.

All of the athletes are being asked to raise $2,018 to offset the cost of their USA Games attendance.

If you want to help Henry, you can click the donation link.

Watch the video for the full story.
