game of the week

GOTW: Wake Forest Cougars' reign ends against Leesville Road Pride, 21-10

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest's reign as the back-to-back-to-back State Champions came to an end Friday night after a game against Leesville Road.

Leesville took note that the Cougars were already down its starting quarterback Noah Douglas ending the first quarter with a 7-3 lead.

By halftime, Leesville was in the lead, 14-3.

Wake Forest was looking for a comeback in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough, Leesville Road finished the game with a 21-10 victory.
