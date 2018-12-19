SPORTS

Wake Forest DE chooses Ohio State over Tar Heels, Deacons

Wake Forest HS star picks Ohio State over UNC.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Wednesday afternoon at Wake Forest High School, senior defensive end Jaden McKenzie announced his decision to play college football at Ohio State.

McKenzie chose Ohio State over the University of North Carolina and Wake Forest University.

The defensive end said it was his visit during the Ohio State-Michigan game that sealed the deal for him.



Wake Forest honored two other seniors on Wednesday who will be continuing their football careers at the next level, Traevon Kenion and Mateo Sudipo.

Kenion will play for South Carolina. Sudipo is headed to Coastal Carolina.

