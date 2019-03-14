Sports

Wake Tech men's basketball team heading to NCJAA national tournament

The Wake Tech men's basketball team won their regional tournament, earning them a bid to the NCJAA national tournament.

The Eagles will be the eighth seed and take on ninth-seeded Niagara County on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Danville, Illinois.

The team is made up of 11 players- eight which are from the Triangle area.



The team said they are happy to be in the March Madness conversation along with the other dominant schools in this area.
