Wake Tech men's basketball team heading to NCJAA national tournament

The @WakeTechMBB team is heading to nationals after winning regional... the Eagles have 8/11 players who are from the triangle and they have a message for the 919:



The Wake Tech men's basketball team won their regional tournament, earning them a bid to the NCJAA national tournament.The Eagles will be the eighth seed and take on ninth-seeded Niagara County on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Danville, Illinois.The team is made up of 11 players- eight which are from the Triangle area.The team said they are happy to be in the March Madness conversation along with the other dominant schools in this area.