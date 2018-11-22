Want to be NCCU's next football coach? Apply here

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --NC Central University still has one game remaining on its 2018 football schedule, a hurricane make-up date at South Carolina State on Saturday.
It sure felt, however, like the season ended last Saturday when they fell 45-0 at home to arch-rival North Carolina A&T.
It's not the kind of result that reflects kindly on an interim head football coach like Granville Eastman. Nor does the team's 4-6 record under his watch this season.
The Eagles have regressed the last couple years after earning a share of the MEAC championship for three straight seasons from 2014-16.
Those titles came while Jerry Mack was in charge. He isn't walking back through that door, so the search is now on for a full-time replacement.
NC Central posted this job listing for the position of head football coach.
The listing closes on Nov. 28.
Eastman is sure to be one of the candidates, but there's no reason you can't be as well!
Unless of course, you know nothing about football. In that case, I wouldn't bother.