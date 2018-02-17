SPORTS

Warrior Tech hosts Ultimate Ninja Area Qualifier

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Saturday, Feb. 17, Warrior Tech OCR, a new training facility in Morrisville, hosted an Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association qualifier.

Fifty percent of the competitors qualified for the regional qualifying round, May 26-27, in Rocky Mount N.C., for a chance to compete in the UNAA national finals in July.

Competitors competed in various tasks within an obstacle course, similar to those on the hit TV show, American Ninja Warrior.

