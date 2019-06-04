stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during NBA Finals Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Thank you, Oakland! Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be wearing a special pair of shoes during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena to pay tribute to Oakland.

They are called the The Curry 6 Thank You, Oakland colorway.

The shoes are meant to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of people who call The Town home.

RELATED: 2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Warriors vs. Raptors

Under Armour shared video of Curry paying tribute to Oakland and some of the most influential people in his life and career.

"Dear Oakland, through the ups and downs, the city always had my back," Curry said in the video.
Under Armour says Curry wrote personalized letters to 30 people, including to his former security guard, Ralph Walker. He also surprised each person with a black-and-yellow pair of the Under Armour Curry 6 with the word "Oakland" on it.

"It's been my pleasure to represent the town the last 10 years. Through the ups and downs, the city always had my back. The energy was electric night after night. The passion was unmatched. The support was unending. For years, you literally had my back. No matter how big and wild this crowd got, I knew with you around, I was good. I will always be grateful for you and every other person in the Bay who put on for Dub Nation. The arena might be moving, but a huge part of my heart will always stay in Oakland. Steph Curry."

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalssocietygolden state warriorsshoesoaklandbasketballu.s. & worldstephen curryfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl sold out
Steph Curry keeps promise, delivers shoes to girl who wanted sneakers in her size
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville Army veteran wins $1 million on scratch-off
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Wake County property tax to increase 10% to provide $500M to WCPSS
Jeopardy champion Emma Boettcher earned masters from UNC
Attractiveness plays role in medical school applications, Duke finds
Fort Bragg community continues celebration of life after death of terminally ill child
Watch out for the fake texts from SunTrust Bank
Show More
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
'Dogs on Deployment' helps soldiers with pet care during deployment
California sheriff's captain removed from job over barbecue grill
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Thousands of Triangle Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr
More TOP STORIES News