SPORTS

We tried out Arrichion Hot Yoga: You can expect...a lot of sweat

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have heard of Arrichion Hot Yoga in Raleigh. But have you tried it?

By
You may have heard of Arrichion Hot Yoga in Raleigh. But have you tried it?

In this new segment, sports reporter Bridget Condon travels to new, trending workout spots around the Triangle and tries them for you!

For this episode, Condon was joined by NC Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton and San Jose State University assistant men's basketball coach Julius Hodge.

The three tested out Arrichion's 'Tiger's Eye' workout.

First was a five-minute workout in a 102-degree yoga studio. Then was a 20-minute, high-intensity interval training strength session. Immediately after was a 20-minute hot yoga flow session.

The class is all about commitment, self-discipline and personal empowerment.

Arrichion also has studios in Durham and Charlotte. They offer classes such as Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, Circuit Training and Tiger's Eye. You can learn more about Arrichion here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsworkoutyogasportsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Coalition: Players will 'fight for meaningful change for as long as it takes'
Panthers' Efe Obada on NFL journey: 'I don't take anything for granted'
Colin Kaepernick billboard hangs high above California Nike store
ECU lineman has no love for UNC, makes it clear
More Sports
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier accused of abusing child, starving dog to death
Police: Raleigh cellphone repair workers shared woman's private photos
Teen dead after 'playing with gun' in Fayetteville home, police say
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Baby boy only a few hours old dropped off at Houston church
Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Virginia man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
Show More
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Fayetteville police investigating after passerby finds woman's body on road
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Colin Kaepernick billboard hangs high above California Nike store
More News