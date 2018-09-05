You may have heard of Arrichion Hot Yoga in Raleigh. But have you tried it?
In this new segment, sports reporter Bridget Condon travels to new, trending workout spots around the Triangle and tries them for you!
For this episode, Condon was joined by NC Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton and San Jose State University assistant men's basketball coach Julius Hodge.
The three tested out Arrichion's 'Tiger's Eye' workout.
First was a five-minute workout in a 102-degree yoga studio. Then was a 20-minute, high-intensity interval training strength session. Immediately after was a 20-minute hot yoga flow session.
The class is all about commitment, self-discipline and personal empowerment.
Arrichion also has studios in Durham and Charlotte. They offer classes such as Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, Circuit Training and Tiger's Eye. You can learn more about Arrichion here.
We tried out Arrichion Hot Yoga: You can expect...a lot of sweat
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News