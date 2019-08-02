Wet weather doesn't stop Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you ready for some football?! The Carolina Panthers kicked off the 2019 season with Fan Fest on Friday.
Panthers Fan Fest is an annual event filled with football, fireworks and fun.
The players and coaches -- who are currently wrapping up training camp -- made their first public appearance of the season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The team will practice and entertain fans, along with performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew.
Friday night's festivities wrap up with a fireworks and laser show at the stadium.
Gates opened Friday at 6 p.m. Practice starts at 7 and the fireworks/laser show is expected to begin around 9:15.
Carolina's preseason schedule features two home games: August 16 against the Buffalo Bills & August 29 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers will also play at the Chicago Bears on August 8 and at the New England Patriots on August 22.
All of the Panthers pre-season games will be televised on ABC11.
