SPORTS

White's 34 helps No. 5 North Carolina beat Syracuse 93-85

Credit: AP Images/Ben McKeown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --
Coby White scored a career-high 34 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina pulled away late to beat Syracuse 93-85 on Tuesday night.

Cameron Johnson added 16 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 11 of 12 games and own their highest AP Top 25 ranking of the season.

UNC led by three with 7:49 left before coming up with a 7-0 burst to push the margin to 83-73, though the Tar Heels couldn't land a finishing blow and had to fight to protect their lead into the final minute.

The Tar Heels shot just 40 percent but made 34 of 37 free throws (92 percent) while dominating the glass and finishing with 18 offensive rebounds.

Tyus Battle scored 23 of his 29 points after halftime for the Orange (18-10, 9-6), who shot 48 percent and made 13 of 23 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange hadn't had an easy schedule of late, with the trip to UNC marking their third straight game against a ranked opponent and a second in a row versus a team in the top five. Syracuse had also alternated wins and losses since the start of February. The Orange jumped to a nine-point first-half lead and led 46-43 at the break behind hot shooting from Elijah Hughes (all 15 of his points came in the first half) before UNC took over with a 15-3 run to start the second half.

UNC: The Tar Heels entered the night in a three-way tie atop the league with No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Duke (which lost at No. 20 Virginia Tech), and stayed hot even on an unconventional offensive night. As for White, the point guard is the first UNC freshman ever to have three 30-point games in a season as he surpassed his previous high mark of 33 points set against Texas and Miami.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange has another game in the state, this one at Wake Forest on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Clemson on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballunccollege basketballChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
White's 34 helps No. 5 North Carolina beat Syracuse 93-85
Without Zion, Duke falls on road to Virginia Tech
No. 20 Virginia Tech topples No. 3 Duke with Zion out
Hamilton scores twice, Hurricanes rout Kings 6-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh man grieving after police say his wife and daughter killed 5 relatives
Suspect in custody after backing vehicle into Wake County deputy
Fuquay-Varina Police search home as part of child-abuse investigation
Meet the new Gerber baby - and she's from NC!
United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage
New apartment project sparks battle over 'overgrowth' in Morrisville
2nd man arrested, charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
Mark Harris announces he won't run in new 9th district election
Show More
No. 20 Virginia Tech downs No. 3 Duke 77-72
Proposed bill would require bikes driven on roads to be registered
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
Chapel Hill attempted banning the use of cell phones while driving in 2012
Clock ticking for Fayetteville motel owners to comply with ordinance
More News