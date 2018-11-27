UNC TAR HEELS

Why is Mack Brown coming out of retirement at age 67 to coach at UNC?

EMBED </>More Videos

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Put your best foot forward.

That's the goal at any press conference and Mack Brown certainly did that.



In his hour-long introduction on campus, Brown appeared confident, comfortable and, more important, genuine.

So why does a Hall of Fame coach come out of retirement at the age of 67?



"We've looked at different opportunities over the last few years and Sally and I would sit down and it didn't seem to be the fit. I asked Sally two years ago where would we go. She said, 'I'll coach with you, I'll travel with you three different places. I'll go to Hawaii, I'll go to the Bahamas if they start football. Or I'll go to Chapel Hill.'"


Here's the financial breakdown of his five-year contract. Base is $750,000. $2 million in supplemental compensation. Nike kicks in $200,000 and Learfeld pays him $500,000 for being on the radio show.

Mack and Sally met while he was a coach in Chapel Hill and they have a house in the North Carolina mountains. So in a lot of ways.. he's come home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncUNC Tar HeelssportsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC TAR HEELS
Mack Brown returns to UNC with 5-year, $3.5M annual deal
Report: Mack Brown agrees to terms to be next UNC football coach
Return of the Mack: What does Mack Brown's return mean for UNC?
7 players suspended after UNC-NCSU post-game brawl
More UNC Tar Heels
SPORTS
Mack Brown will be fighting history on second round at North Carolina
Mack Brown brings optimism, winning attitude to UNC program
Five ways the Blue Devils improve
Mack Brown returns to UNC with 5-year, $3.5M annual deal
More Sports
Top Stories
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
It's going to get cold tonight!
Surveillance video shows man urinating on front porch in Durham
Troubleshooter helps tackle rough road for Durham residents
Lame-duck session begins, with voter ID the chief task
Nonprofit aims to provide healthy snacks for Durham students
Mack Brown returns to UNC with 5-year, $3.5M annual deal
NAACP on Voter ID protests: Stop terrorizing the people
Show More
California resident meets firefighter who saved her home from wildfire
Cary man charged after gun goes off, bullet hits son during Thanksgiving argument
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Suspect in Wake Forest Supercuts robbery arrested
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
More News