CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Put your best foot forward.
That's the goal at any press conference and Mack Brown certainly did that.
Brown says one of his main goals is to get the guys to open up and communicate. pic.twitter.com/fdtKj77kkg— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) November 27, 2018
In his hour-long introduction on campus, Brown appeared confident, comfortable and, more important, genuine.
So why does a Hall of Fame coach come out of retirement at the age of 67?
Mack’s opening remarks draw a laugh. Good start pic.twitter.com/fx7UFftUz8— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) November 27, 2018
"We've looked at different opportunities over the last few years and Sally and I would sit down and it didn't seem to be the fit. I asked Sally two years ago where would we go. She said, 'I'll coach with you, I'll travel with you three different places. I'll go to Hawaii, I'll go to the Bahamas if they start football. Or I'll go to Chapel Hill.'"
Here’s what Mack Brown will make broken down. pic.twitter.com/84Myuq9DUM— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) November 27, 2018
Here's the financial breakdown of his five-year contract. Base is $750,000. $2 million in supplemental compensation. Nike kicks in $200,000 and Learfeld pays him $500,000 for being on the radio show.
Mack and Sally met while he was a coach in Chapel Hill and they have a house in the North Carolina mountains. So in a lot of ways.. he's come home.