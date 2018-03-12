SPORTS

Why is UNC star Theo Pinson always smiling? We asked his mom

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC's Theo Pinson seems to always be smiling. We asked his mom about his upbeat persona.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
North Carolina senior Theo Pinson begins his final NCAA tournament run with the Heels on Friday in Charlotte.

Pinson is nearly always smiling, but is he always so upbeat? We went straight to the source - his mom.

ABC11's Bridget Condon sat down with his mother, Barbara Pinson, in New York City during the ACC Tournament, to talk about what his time at Carolina has meant to their family.

Watch the video for the full interview.

RELATED: What you need to know about Triangle teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament field
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News