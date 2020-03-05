Sports

William Peace women's basketball team makes history as first program in school history to qualify for an NCAA postseason

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The William Peace women's basketball team is in the midst of a historic season.

The Pacers finished the regular season 22-3, which surpassed the previous program record for most wins in a single season in the school's NCAA era.

They are the first program in school history to qualify for an NCAA postseason.

"We were watching the selection show, like we almost lost it," said Jaymesha Sanders, a forward on the team. "Not too many teams get this opportunity; for us to have it is a blessing."

Led by Coach of the Year Graham Smith, the Pacers say they have a unique bond and it's something that's taken them this far.

"It's pretty amazing, it really hasn't sunk in yet," Smith said. "We're still trying to stay focused and stay in the moment while continuing to make more history."

The team embarked on a 9-hour bus ride Wednesday to Kentucky. First up is 27-1 Oglethorpe University of Brookhaven, Georgia in the opening round of the Division III NCAA basketball tournament. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. Friday.
