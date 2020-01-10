Sports

Williams preaches patience about return to Canes lineup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you bought tickets for Friday night's Hurricanes game vs Arizona hoping to see the return of Justin Williams, you're going to leave disappointed.

The newly-signed forward made his practice debut Thursday morning and afterward made it very clear that it's going to be some time before he's ready for primetime.

Williams has been skating at the team practice facility for weeks, but there's staying limber and then there's the reality of an NHL level practice, never mind an actual game.

Williams likened it afterward to not driving a car for a long while. While you still remember the mechanics of doing it, it feels really weird at first.

He and Rod Brind'amour will be in regular consultation in the days ahead. One thing's for sure -- Brind'amour is not one to sugarcoat things, no matter how good a friend Williams is.

Williams won't play until the coach decides he's ready. It won't be Friday.
