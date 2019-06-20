Sports

Zion Williamson and fellow future NBA players kept busy on eve of draft

By
NEW YORK (WTVD) -- The day leading up to the NBA Draft was busy with a few required events for the players who'll be in Brooklyn as the names are called. It started with media availability and ended with a charity event.

We have six guys who played in the Triangle last season participating.

Five of the six are here in NYC. Duke is represented by Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish. Coby White and Nassir Little represent UNC.



Williamson made an appearance Wednesday morning on GMA.



Hundreds of reporters packed in a Midtown ballroom to get that precious quote and photo. Not quite Super Bowl media day, but it's getting closer.

He who does not need to be named drew the most microphones.



Hours later the players tracked to Pier 36 for skills event put on by Jr. NBA and NBA Cares.

WATCH: Players interact with youth as part of NBA Cares. ABC11's Bridget Condon reports.
There was also time to make supply bags for troops overseas and thank you cards.

Now it's time for some rest and perhaps a sleepless night.

Expect some tears Thursday night as it's sure to be emotional.
