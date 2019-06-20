Zion Williamson and fellow future NBA players kept busy on eve of draft

We have six guys who played in the Triangle last season participating.
Five of the six are here in NYC. Duke is represented by Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish. Coby White and Nassir Little represent UNC.
Williamson made an appearance Wednesday morning on GMA.
Kids at a charity event losing their minds over who else?? #Zion. Players here to pack care packages for service members overseas. pic.twitter.com/G5hOlp6D4l— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 19, 2019
Hundreds of reporters packed in a Midtown ballroom to get that precious quote and photo. Not quite Super Bowl media day, but it's getting closer.
He who does not need to be named drew the most microphones.
Coby White can fill it up! Especially with chapstick, wipes and a toothbrush. Amenities the service men and women stationed abroad need. pic.twitter.com/25teJKSdDu— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 19, 2019
Hours later the players tracked to Pier 36 for skills event put on by Jr. NBA and NBA Cares.
WATCH: Players interact with youth as part of NBA Cares. ABC11's Bridget Condon reports.
There was also time to make supply bags for troops overseas and thank you cards.
Now it's time for some rest and perhaps a sleepless night.
Expect some tears Thursday night as it's sure to be emotional.